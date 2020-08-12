87ºF

Dr. Pepper reports pandemic-induced shortage

Shortage affects every flavor, company says

Bottles of diet Dr Pepper and regular Dr Pepper soft drinks are displayed at a supermarket in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Tuesday, July 26, 2011. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images)
You can now add Dr. Pepper to the list of items you may struggle to find at grocery stores.

On Monday, the brand tweeted that it was seeing a pandemic-induced shortage in stores.

According to Dr. Pepper, the shortage affects every flavor.

The company that owns the brand shared that sales of Dr. Pepper have "increased consistently over the last four years."

They say they are working with other distribution partners to meet the increased demand and customers should continue to check stores for their product.

