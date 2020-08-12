Dr. Pepper reports pandemic-induced shortage

You can now add Dr. Pepper to the list of items you may struggle to find at grocery stores.

On Monday, the brand tweeted that it was seeing a pandemic-induced shortage in stores.

According to Dr. Pepper, the shortage affects every flavor.

We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!



Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. pic.twitter.com/Kf0UedMuiw — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020

The company that owns the brand shared that sales of Dr. Pepper have "increased consistently over the last four years."

They say they are working with other distribution partners to meet the increased demand and customers should continue to check stores for their product.