Sanford man found on side of road was stabbed to death, detectives say

A man found dead in Geneva on Wednesday died of stab wounds and was likely moved and left on the road, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Jo’el Rashad Cosby, 30, of Sanford was found in the 800 block of Settlers Loop. The medical examiner later determined he was stabbed to death and he was the victim of a homicide.

Investigators believe Cosby was killed elsewhere and his body was left on the Geneva road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.