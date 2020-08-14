I-RIDE Trolley service halts operations until further notice

ORLANDO, Fla. – One Central Florida travel accommodation that carries passengers along International Drive is suspending service until further notice.

According to a news release, the I-RIDE Trolley will stop its services Aug. 30 at 10:30 p.m.

Lynx buses will continue to operate in the area on a daily basis.

The I-RIDE Trolley is the exclusive, convenient and affordable transportation option within the International Drive Resort Area.

“By using the area’s exclusive and convenient I-RIDE Trolley service you can sit back and ride up and down the miles of fun that make up the International Drive Resort Area,” the trolley’s website says.

The I-RIDE Trolley service consists of 17 green replica trolleys.

For more information on the I-Ride Trolley service click or tap here.