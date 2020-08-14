Mystery: FBI releases new images of mother who vanished in Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The FBI has released new pieces of information in the case of missing mom Leila Cavett and it has to do with the white truck that was found in Hollywood and surveillance of her seen at a gas station not too far away in a different car, News 6 partner WPLG-TV reported.

At the headquarters in Miramar, the FBI on Thursday showed images from surveillance video of the last few times Cavett was seen, which was three weeks ago.

Detectives confirmed that the 21-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son were alone when they drove from Georgia in a white pickup truck south to Florida on July 24 and 25.

“She arrived on July 25 and it appears she went missing on July 26, so its during that time that’s really critical for us,” said Georg Piro, FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge.

FBI releases new video of Leila Cavett before she vanished

Surveillance at the Race Trac on US 441 and Hollywood Boulevard shows Cavett getting into a Lexus sedan on July 26, the same day her son was found wandering alone in Miramar, barefoot and wearing only a diaper and a T-shirt.

The gas station is in the same plaza in Hollywood that the white pickup truck was found on Wednesday, July 29.

“Leila spent time in the areas of Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale Beach and Miramar before her disappearance,” Piro said.

Family members maintain Cavett has no known connection to Florida. She was living in Georgia, according to her Facebook page. Her family members are from Alabama.

The FBI has put together a timeline from before her disappearance. Sightings of her in Hollywood, Miramar and Fort Lauderdale Beach have been confirmed.

There is a video from a Cracker Barrel in Vero Beach on July 25 and at that Race Trac gas station in Hollywood on July 26.

“Leila’s separation from her son is completely out of character, her family and others in her community are very concerned about her safety and well being. Thanks to our community, Kamydn is safe and being cared for,” Piro said.

Leila Cavett has been missing since July 25th. (WPLG)

On July 26, Cavett’s son — identified by family as 2-year-old Kamdyn Cavett Arnold — was found wandering alone in the parking lot of the Edge Apartments, 1860 SW 68th Ave. in Miramar, near the Florida Turnpike.

The toddler was unable to give police officers his name and age or tell them why he was at the apartment complex.

Her family is still puzzled as to why Cavett was in Florida.

“That’s the main question that we’re trying to figure out now. We don’t know of her having any friends or family out here,” said Gina Lewis, her sister.