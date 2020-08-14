90ºF

Local News

Seminole County provides update on back to school preparations

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Seminole County, Education, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Back to School
Texas attorney general says local officials lack authority to keep schools closed
Texas attorney general says local officials lack authority to keep schools closed

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Seminole County are expected to hold a news conference Friday to discuss new updates regarding safety and school preparations ahead of the 2020 school year.

The discussion will include updates from Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin, Seminole County, Sheriff Dennis Lemma, School Board Chair Karen Almond and School Safety & Security Director Captain Rick Francis.

Check back here for updates following the news conference.

Parents of Central Florida students can find everything they need to know about their district’s back-to-school plan at ClickOrlando.com/backtoschool.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: