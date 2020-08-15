Deputies find missing Marion County man

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – ***UPDATE 11:12 p.m. Aug. 14, 2020***

Deputies said Christian Specht has been found.

***ORIGINAL***

Marion County deputies are searching for a missing 26-year-old man.

Family and friends of Christian Specht have made statements they are concerned for his well-being, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said he was seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on 69th Avenue.

Deputies said he was wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911.