Volusia County Fairgrounds to have COVID-19 testing Sunday

The Volusia County Fairgrounds will conduct viral and antibody testing on Sunday, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Individuals getting antibody testing will be required to get a nasal swab first, according to officials.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments for viral testing are recommended and can be made online at www.doineedacovid19test.com/. Individuals must print and bring their test voucher and a picture ID with them on the day of their test.

The state reported 6,352 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday.