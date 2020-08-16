DeLand man arrested after luring children to his truck, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A DeLand man is behind bars after deputies said he followed children to their homes and followed them inside.

Deputies responded Saturday evening to the neighborhood on Circle Drive, after four children reported that Jaime Antanacio-Perez, 21, was following them in a white Ford truck.

According to officials, the children said he asked if they’d like to get into the truck and go to the park.

“The kids went inside a house, and Antanacio-Perez came onto the property, knocked on the doors and windows, and then came inside,” deputies said. “A parent confronted him and told him to leave, and he did.”

A neighbor took a photo of Antanacio-Perez and a photo of his truck.

Deputies patrolled the neighborhood and found Antanacio-Perez. He denied talking with the children or entering a house, deputies said.

Antanacio-Perez is charged with four counts of luring a child and one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling. He is being held on a $14,000 bond.