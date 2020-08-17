Coronavirus: Teachers asked to quarantine as Seminole County students start school

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two fifth-grade teachers at a Seminole County elementary school are self-quarantining after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 a day or two before students returned to class, officials said.

Seminole County Public Schools said a teacher at Altamonte Springs Elementary School tested positive over the weekend.

The teacher was in contact with the school’s other face-to-face fifth-grade teacher, so both are quarantining per the district’s safety protocols.

Students returned to school Monday.

School officials said substitutes will fill in until the teachers are cleared.

All other fifth-grade teachers at Altamonte Springs Elementary are instructing students via Seminole Connect and did not have to quarantine, officials said.