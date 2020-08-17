91ºF

Local News

Coronavirus: Teachers asked to quarantine as Seminole County students start school

Altamonte Springs Elementary School to use substitutes until 2 teachers cleared to return

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Seminole County, Coronavirus, Health, Education, Altamonte Springs Elementary School
Students head back to school in Seminole County
Students head back to school in Seminole County

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two fifth-grade teachers at a Seminole County elementary school are self-quarantining after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 a day or two before students returned to class, officials said.

Seminole County Public Schools said a teacher at Altamonte Springs Elementary School tested positive over the weekend.

The teacher was in contact with the school’s other face-to-face fifth-grade teacher, so both are quarantining per the district’s safety protocols.

Students returned to school Monday.

School officials said substitutes will fill in until the teachers are cleared.

All other fifth-grade teachers at Altamonte Springs Elementary are instructing students via Seminole Connect and did not have to quarantine, officials said.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: