Opening of school in Seminole County brings mix of in-person, online learning

SEMINOLE COUNTY – School district leaders are saying safety first, and they’re encouraging everyone to be patient during these new and tough times.

Monday is the first day of school in the county, with parents choosing among four learning options for their kids.

One mom said her son cant wait to return to school tomorrow, but like many parents in Seminole County, he’s going back for now fully online.

“He’s an 8th grader and he’s excited about this being his last year in middle school,” said Smith of her son.

Smith believes it’s too soon for her son to return to class in-person, which is why she chose a fully online option.

“Now that children are getting it, I have to be cautious for my son so I have to be his voice so he stays home," Smith said.

Kelsie Holmes, an eight grader, said learning online will be an adjustment.

“It might be hard and different, but I’ll get it,” she said.

On Friday, Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Walt Griffin said about 44% of kids will return back into classrooms. School district leaders are saying safety first and they’ve made many changes.

“We’ve ordered misters for each school,” Griffin said. “That will give our hardworking custodian staff the opportunity to go through the buildings each evenings and mist every classroom.”

Griffin said masks are required in schools when people can’t socially distance. He sent a recording to parents Sunday saying,” While there are many unknowns, what I can ensure you of is that we are prepared. We worked tirelessly as a district to develop a comprehensive reopening plan that provides a safe learning environment for all students and staff.”

Despite safety concerns, there are parents who said they have to work, so their kids will have to go back to class.