Bud Light Seltzer will pay you $5,000 a month to create memes

Are you a beer lover? Do you enjoy creating memes?

If you answered yes to both questions Bud just may have a job for you.

The company wants to hire a CMO, which stands for "Chief Meme Officer," for the Bud Light Seltzer portfolio.

Bud Light's vice president of marketing made the announcement on Instagram.

The low-calorie beverage launched in January.

Through Sept. 18 anyone 21 or older can apply for the CMO job online and download meme templates to experiment with.

The job will entail creating ten viral memes and sharing them on social media.

It pays $5,000 a month for three months.

Click here for more information.