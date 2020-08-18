89ºF

Local News

No shooting reported at Paddock Mall in Ocala, police say

Authorities dispel online rumors

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Tags: Marion County, Crime
In a "rumor control" Facebook post, Ocala police said there was no shooting at Paddock Mall.
In a "rumor control" Facebook post, Ocala police said there was no shooting at Paddock Mall. (Ocala Police Department)

OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department posted on its Facebook Tuesday to let residents know that despite the rumors, there was no shooting at Paddock Mall.

Police said a call came in around 12:20 p.m. about a man threatening to shoot a security guard after he was caught attempting to shoplift from multiple stores.

The man fled the mall property but was located nearby and at that point, officers said they determined that he didn’t have a gun.

“When 911 was called and someone reported that the person ‘threatened to shoot’ it automatically codes the call as a shooting whether or not there was actually shots fired. This is so responding officers can anticipate possible threats of danger during the call,” the post read.

Police clarified that shots were never fired and a weapon was never displayed.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: