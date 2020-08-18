UPSET CITY: Magic beat the Bucks in Game 1

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 in Game 1 in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Nikola Vucevic played the best game of his playoff career. Vucevic scored a career-high for the playoffs in points just four minutes into the third quarter, he finished the game with 35.

The Magic were able to get the lead four minutes into the game and the team never looked back.

After the first 36 minutes, Orlando was up by 13.

Going into the fourth quarter Giannis Anetotkounmpo had 28 points and the rest of the team was shooting 37 percent from the field.

Anetotkounmpo finished the game with 31.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the series: