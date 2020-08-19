99-year-old woman saved from home after possible tornado

DELAND, Fla. – A 99-year-old woman was taken from her house on Tuesday evening, following a possible tornado.

The woman’s home on Pine Street in DeLand suffered roof and structure damage following the storm that hit DeLand.

The National Weather Service said the unconfirmed possible tornado hit just after 5 p.m. in the Northern area of DeLand.

Raynon Brothers said that his elderly mother was inside when the storm hit.

"They are taking my mom and loading her up to a vehicle so she can go to my place to stay because the house obviously is going to be condemned," said Brothers.

Brothers said that his sister was also inside at the time and described to him the frightening moments.

"She just told me besides all the roaring noise, one of the doors to one of the bedrooms which they closed was shaking and shaking. She was afraid it was going to become open," said Brothers.

Brothers said that he has never seen storm damage this severe in DeLand.

“I’ve never seen it like this, even in all of the hurricanes and we’ve been here since 1953,” said Brothers. The 99-year-old woman was uninjured during the storm.