Altoona 16-year-old girl dies in ATV crash near Lake Dorr, troopers say

A 16-year-old girl died Wednesday after she crashed her ATV into an oncoming car near Lake Dorr in Lake County, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

The girl, of Altoona, was driving on a dirt road that intersects with Ravenswood Road near Treadwell Avenue around 3 p.m. when the wreck happened, according to the crash report.

Trooper said the ATV rider turned into the direct path of an oncoming Sedan on Ravenswood Road. The teen was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The 16-year-old’s name has not been released. The driver of the Sedan involved was also 16 and was uninjured, according to the report.

The crash is still under investigation.