‘I heard a sound of a big huge train:’ Man describes sound of possible tornado in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. – The storms to ripped through parts of DeLand destroyed homes along Boston Avenue and Compton Court.

Ofelia Curcio said she was sitting in her sunroom around 3 p.m Tuesday when she heard powerful winds and rain.

“My husband said did you hear that and it was like a roaring noise,” Curcio said.

In a matter of minutes, she said the severe storm battered her entire neighborhood.

“Next thing he says is to move it we got to get out of here then we went in the hallway and hid,” Curcio said.

Across the street, a similar scene played out with Kristen Fellion and her roommates.

“We ended up hearing the loud storm and then we all just kind of panicked all at once because the winds got heavy,” Fellion said.

Her roommate’s car couldn’t escape damage either.

“We lifted up the garage window and our garage was totally destroyed,” Fellion said.

Bradley Monroe was home alone when the possible tornado touched down.

“I heard a sound of a big huge train and I was like ‘Lord have mercy’,” Monroe said.

While the damage is profound Curcio said she is grateful for the comfort of supportive neighbors.

“You hear all the people on television talking about what happened to them and you never think it will happen to you,” Curcio said.