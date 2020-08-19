One Heart for Women and Children donated 1 million meals during pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Stephanie Bowman is the founder of One Heart for Women and Children and has operated a food pantry for more than a decade.

Bowman said since March, the organization has donated one million meals to Central Floridians with the help of other partners in the community.

"A million meals we were able to provide just from this pandemic, pretty crazy because we've been open 12 years and during that time last November, we had hit a million meals," Bowman explained.

On Wednesday, dozens of volunteers gathered to donate 50,000 pounds of food to residents.

Paulette Gillings and her husband lined up at 7:15 a.m. to be the first in line. She said they depend on food drives for their family.

“We are hanging in there. This blessing here has really been tremendous to us,” Gillings said.

Bowman said they normally do a food drive once a month from their home base in College Park. She said they will continue to donate food to those in need and those still struggling from COVID-19.

“There’s hope. There’s a lot of people who want to help if you need food, don’t be afraid to reach out” Bowman said.

Bowman said the One Heart for Women and Children is accepting volunteers.

Anyone who wishes to donate can click here.