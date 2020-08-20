Orange County student prepares for face-to-face learning

APOPKA, Fla. – Sixth-grader Abigail Dawson is anxious yet excited to go back to class at Piedmont Lakes Middle School for in-person learning on Friday.

She said virtual learning has not been easy for a couple of reasons.

"There will be glitches. They (teachers) can't get the break rooms to work. They can't get all the kids to get to google drive, they can't tell them how to download a PDF," Abigail explained.

In fact, News 6 was there for Abigail’s first day of virtual school on August 10th and it took her an hour to log in to LaunchED.

After that, she was able to log into her 2nd-period class. So far, Abigail said the most complicated class online has been P.E.

"It's really hard cause most kids are in a small space when they are using their computer and then he wants them to stretch where he can see," she said.

The 11-year-old said she feels safe going back to school. Abigail is among the 63,000 students going back to school for face-to-face learning in Orange County.

She said she's looking forward to seeing her friends and teachers in person.

“The teachers will be able to walk around and show us exactly ....because it’s just harder to explain over online,” she said.