Florida in cone of Tropical Depression 13

Tropical Depression 13 has formed in the Atlantic and Florida is in the cone.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday night the tropical depression was 1,035 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Here is the forecast track for newly-developed Tropical Depression Thirteen. Expected to become our next named storm of the season. #flwx pic.twitter.com/mokSfNtKEF — Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) August 20, 2020

The tropical depression is expected to be the next named storm of the season, according to News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells.

The depression was moving west-northwest at 20 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Saba and St. Eustatius.

The National Weather Service said the depression is expected to produce one to three inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of five inches of rain through Friday night over the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico.