Bar owners urge state regulator for relief on liquor license renewals

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bars and breweries face a new hurdle as they continue to struggle due to Florida’s current COVID-19 rules, which keep many of those places closed.

News 6 has learned letters from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation were sent out to bar owners throughout Central Florida as part of the annual liquor license renewal process.

Aaron Dudek, who was among those who received a letter, co-owns three bars in the downtown Orlando area: The Lodge, The Woods and Burton’s in Thornton Park.

“Every year you need to renew that license with the state,” he explained. “They don’t really tell you why; you need to renew it and it’s around $1,800. It’s not a big deal when you’re open, it’s just another expense.”

However, with business closed for around 140 days and counting, Dudek told News 6 liquor license renewal fees can add up without any revenue coming in. He said the issue came up this past Sunday when the state’s top business regular, Halsey Beshears, hosted a private meeting with dozens of bar owners in Orange County.

“When you’ve been closed for almost half the year, we were hoping they would at least postpone it, give us a few months to catch up,” Dudek said. “[Beshears] mentioned that on Sunday. Three days later, we get it in the mail.”

A spokesperson with the DBPR told News 6 the private as part of a process to gather input on reopening plans for bars, which were closed down on June 26.

"Secretary Beshears met with groups of local brewery owners and groups of local bar owners in a series of meetings hosted in Jacksonville (07.31.2020), Tallahassee (08.01.2020), Pensacola (08.02.2020), Tampa-St. Petersburg (08.03.2020), Ft. Myers (08.04.2020), Key West (08.13.2020), Indian River County (08.14.2020), Brevard County (08.14.2020), Seminole County (08.15.2020), Orange County (08.16.2020) and other locations on subsequent dates to be determined," a spokesperson said in an email. "The meetings are intended to provide a forum for Secretary Beshears to listen to the ideas and concerns of licensed business owners in considering opportunities for breweries, bars, and related establishments to reopen safely through a cooperative approach to shaping and sustaining a responsible path forward."

Dudek told News 6 he’s not sure if he plans to pay it or wait for a possible late fees, as he continues to wait for the state’s reopening plan for bars.

“We all know it’s coming at some point,” he said. “We just don’t know when.”

News 6 reached out to the DBPR about reopening and possible plans to extend those licenses since bars remain closed.

A spokesperson acknowledged the questions, however, they have not formally responded.

Several bar owners News 6 spoke with said they’re looking at starting to serve food, whether they want to or not, as a means to speed up their reopening.

This all comes as the DBPR prepares for another round in it’s “Quote Beverage License Drawing.”

According to a recent release:

Quota beverage licenses authorize the holder of the license to sell beer, wine, and distilled spirits, either for package sales only or for consumption on and off the licensed premises, depending on the license series elected. The Florida Beverage Law limits the total number of quota alcoholic beverage licenses by county population estimates, authorizing the Division to issue no more than one license for every 7,500 residents within a county. Each year, the Division analyzes population data in Florida’s 67 counties, and if one or more on the licenses are eligible to be entered into the drawing, opens the drawing process for a 45-day period beginning the third Monday in August. The 2020 drawing entry period will include 62 new quota beverage licenses available for issuance in 30 counties, including: Brevard, Broward, Calhoun, Clay, Collier, Dade, DeSoto, Duval, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, Volusia and Walton. Once the entry period closes at 5 p.m. on September 30, 2020, the Division will process qualifying entries and announce the winners during a public drawing at a later date. Entrants selected from the drawing will be awarded the right to apply to hold one of the available licenses in the county from which their entry was selected. During the 2019 entry period, for which rights to apply for available licenses were recently awarded following the public drawing, the Division received more than 23,500 entries for 51 licenses in 27 counties.

According to the DBPR website, 20 licenses in Central Florida are available as part of the drawing.

