Deltona man arrested, charged with 35 counts of possessing child pornography

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Deltona man is behind bars after detectives said was in possession of child pornography.

According to Volusia County detectives, James Glass was arrested Thursday on a warrant for possessing photos and videos containing child sexual abuse material.

“Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit began investigating Glass in early July after being notified by the FBI of an active undercover investigation,” investigators said.

Detectives executed a search warrant in July at Glass’s home and seized multiple electronic devices for further examination.

“This week, an arrest warrant was issued after forensics were completed on those devices,” officials added.

Glass is charged with 35 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child and is being held on a $350,000 bond.