DeLand brewery helps with tornado clean up efforts

DELAND, Fla. – Days after an EF-2 tornado tore through DeLand, a local brewery is doing its part to help with the massive clean up efforts.

Andy Sistrunk and Robbie Carelli own Persimmon Hollow Brewing Company. Sistrunk said he was working when the storm hit Tuesday.

"Once we saw the destruction the initial response immediately was we have to do something to help," Sistrunk said.

Their business was spared by the storm, but a mile away many homeowners weren't as lucky.

The pair brewed up a plan to get results. The posted on Facebook this week and asked for volunteers to help clean up the debris.

"Mainly today's goal is just to get as much debris that was cut up by other teams moved out into the street to help in the effort of getting it picked up," Carelli said.

Sistrunk said more than 50 people showed up Saturday morning to help with the efforts, including employees of the brewery's new Orlando location and Stetson University students.

They broke up into teams to help some of the hardest-hit areas. Many volunteers work masks as they hauled limbs and debris.

The brewery owners said this is the least they could for the community that has done so much for them.

“Breweries are not just bars. We are community gathering places that people feel welcome and people feel like they have an ownership of,” Sistrunk said. “There would be no Persimmon Hollow without our community. Our community is hurting. The first thing as we as Persimmon Hollow want to do is help our community. It’s that simple.”