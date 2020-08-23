Seminole elections supervisor discusses mail-in voting, general election on The Weekly

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida got its first real test last week on how the voting process will work during the pandemic.

By all accounts, the primary election went smoothly, but there are still concerns heading into the general election in November.

Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson told anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com" that he was pleasantly surprised more Seminole County residents voted in this year's August primary than the one in 2016.

"We had close to 62,000 ballots cast in the 2016 August primary and we had 80,000 in the 2020 primary election," Anderson said. "And if it's any idea of what November will look like, we have to be prepared for sure."

Anderson also discussed how he's getting ready for the large turnout expected in November, the differences between absentee voting and mail-in voting, and the safeguards in place to prevent any outside interference.

Watch “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on News 6.