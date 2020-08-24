Here’s what the teachers union lawsuit decision means for Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In a groundbreaking decision Monday, a judge sided with Florida’s largest teachers union ruling that Florida’s mandate to require schools to provide in-person instruction during the coronavirus pandemic is unconstitutional.

The Florida Education Association, or FEA, along with a number of other organizations filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and the state alleging reopening schools during the pandemic was unsafe. Last week, both sides presented their cases during a three-day hearing.

Ultimately, the judge said the decision to reopen a school must always rest locally with school boards, issuing a temporary injunction to allow school boards to make safety determinations without financial penalty.

Orange and Seminole counties have already reopened their schools. Osceola, Lake, Sumter, Marion, Brevard and Flagler counties started class Monday.

[RELATED STORY: COVID-19 cases continue to decline as 6 Central Florida school districts begin in-person learning]

The judge’s decision now allows school boards to decide whether they want to close brick and mortar schools locally or continue with the plans they have in place.

News 6 reached out to local school districts to see if they plan on changing their strategy.

Read their responses below:

Sumter County

The assistant superintendent of Sumter County says they don’t foresee a change of plans after the FEA lawsuit decision. The district plans to keep its schools open.

Marion County

A spokesperson with the Marion County school district pointed to their delayed start date, saying they’ve started the school year two weeks after originally planned.

“We look forward to 169 more days of productive learning with our students, both in traditional and online classrooms,” the spokesperson said.

This story will be updated as more school districts respond.