Zoom reporting outages worldwide

No, it's not just you.

The videoconferencing app, Zoom, is reporting a widespread outage.

In the United States, the problem started on the east coast Monday morning and has since spread.

In Atlanta, the outage affected public school students on their first day back.

Users in the United Kingdom have also been reportedly experiencing issues.

Zoom said in a statement it had identified the issue and was working on a fix.