Central Florida union rep for postal workers is concerned about proposed changes

A union representative for postal workers told News 6 he is concerned about proposed changes to the United States Postal Service.

Joe Paul serves at the president for the Central Florida chapter of the American Postal Workers Union. Paul said that despite not seeing any cuts to hours and mail delivery delays locally, he's monitoring recent changes.

“That’s going to drive people away. They are going to look for other places to go to. This is the United States postal service. Not the United States postal business,” said Paul.

United States Post Master General Louis DeJoy testified in front of the House Oversight Committee on Monday. The hearing came after a letter was sent to 46 states, warning the USPS might not be able to deliver all mail-in ballots on time.

“I want to begin by showing this committee any American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s ballots securely and on time this sacred duty is my number one priority between now and Election Day,” said DeJoy.

Paul said that now more than ever, Americans need to have confidence in the postal service.

"Someone might need that check. They might need that medicine. They are going to wait until the next day?" said Paul.

The Postal Workers Union is planning a nationwide “Save the Post Office” rally on Tuesday. Central Florida’s rally is scheduled to take place outside the Mount Dora post office from noon to 1 p.m.