Published: August 25, 2020, 7:43 am Updated: August 25, 2020, 7:49 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic is prompting changes at Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The restaurant chain is temporarily dropping its 64-year-old slogan, “finger lickin’ good.”

Company officials say the phrase doesn’t fit in the age of COVID-19.

KFC has even gone as far as blurring the phrase from new billboards and signs.

Company officials, however, say the slogan will be brought back sometime in the future.