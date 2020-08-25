Seminole County schools asks more than 100 people to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools has asked 102 people to quarantine after coming in contact with a student who tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Tuesday.
SCPS says there was exposure across six different schools.
Everyone who has been asked to self-quarantine has been switched to the district’s Seminole Connect remote-learning platform. Those students will be utilizing the platform for the duration of their quarantine per district policy, according to statements from each school.
Number of people exposed to COVID-19 at Seminole County schools:
Hagerty High School: 11
Lake Brantley High School: 18
Lawton Elementary School: 21
Lyman High School: 26
Teague Middle School: 11
Wilson Elementary School: 15
These reports are in addition to the 51 people across the district asked to self-quarantine last week. Lake Mary Elementary and Lake Brantley High reported the presence of COVID-19 on campus last week.
As of Tuesday, Lake Brantley High School has 51 people self-quarantining.
The district says by its count, there are 153 people in precautionary quarantine since school started on Aug. 17. For perspective, there are 67,000 students in the district.