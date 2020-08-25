88ºF

Seminole County schools asks more than 100 people to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

Exposure happened across 6 different schools, district says

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools has asked 102 people to quarantine after coming in contact with a student who tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Tuesday.

SCPS says there was exposure across six different schools.

Everyone who has been asked to self-quarantine has been switched to the district’s Seminole Connect remote-learning platform. Those students will be utilizing the platform for the duration of their quarantine per district policy, according to statements from each school.

Number of people exposed to COVID-19 at Seminole County schools:

Hagerty High School: 11

Lake Brantley High School: 18

Lawton Elementary School: 21

Lyman High School: 26

Teague Middle School: 11

Wilson Elementary School: 15

These reports are in addition to the 51 people across the district asked to self-quarantine last week. Lake Mary Elementary and Lake Brantley High reported the presence of COVID-19 on campus last week.

As of Tuesday, Lake Brantley High School has 51 people self-quarantining.

The district says by its count, there are 153 people in precautionary quarantine since school started on Aug. 17. For perspective, there are 67,000 students in the district.

