Central Florida rescue teams head to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Laura

As Hurricane Laura barrels toward the United States as a powerful Hurricane, Central Florida search-and-rescue teams are deploying ahead of the storm to aid those in need.

The Florida USAR Task Force 4 will be traveling to southwest Louisiana, near Lake Charles, to meet with the Louisiana state fire marshal, who will give out orders.

According to officials, about 40 firefighters will be a part of the deployment that is expected to last about 15 days.

[LIVE TRACK: Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane]

“Task Force 4 specializes in structural collapse, swift water rescue, wide-area search and hazardous materials,” officials said.

The team includes firefighters, paramedics, structural engineers, doctors, search-and-rescue K-9s, as well as other highly trained specialists.

Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana.

The hurricane is getting stronger and is threatening to smash homes and sink entire communities. It has undergone a remarkable intensification, “and there are no signs it will stop soon,” the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

“Some areas, when they wake up Thursday morning, they’re not going to believe what happened,” said Stacy Stewart, a senior hurricane specialist.