‘Everybody’s getting shot’: Man threatens patients at Orlando chiropractor’s office, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say a man who threatened to shoot up a chiropractor’s office is now in custody.

The man had walked into the Orlando Health Medical Center on East Colonial Drive Aug. 18 around 1:30 p.m. and made the verbal threat with a weapon, according to an Orlando Police Department news release.

Police received multiple 911 calls from the office with people saying they were scared of leaving the building.

“He just came inside and looked at the coffee machine and I was like ‘you can grab coffee if you want’ and he was like ‘No. If everybody’s not out the door in 20 minutes everybody’s getting shot,” a caller told a 911 dispatcher.

The man stayed in the office for a few minutes before walking away toward Westmoreland and Colonial Drive where officers eventually detained him.

Nearby schools and businesses went on lockdown until officers gave the clear.

Orlando police did not offer any other details.