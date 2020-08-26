Florida inmate who was left paralyzed after guards beat her awarded $4 million

A Florida inmate who was left paralyzed after guards beat her to the point that her neck broke has been awarded more than $4 million as part of a settlement in a civil rights lawsuit.

Cheryl Weimar said she was incarcerated at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala in 2019 when four guards nearly beat her to death.

As a result, her neck was broken and she was left paraplegic, records show.

She filed a lawsuit in September and shortly thereafter, reports began to surface that other inmates who witnessed the beating were being intimidated by guards who told them that they would meet the same fate as Weimar.

As part of the settlement in that lawsuit, the Florida Department of Corrections agreed earlier this month to pay Weimar $4.65 million.