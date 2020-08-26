Seminole County deputies search for missing 24-year-old man

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County deputies are searching for a missing 24-year-old man.

Deputies said Zachary Sorrentino left his home on the Jericho Cove in Casselberry and was last seen wearing a jersey with the No. 41 on it.

*NEW*Deputies searching for missing, autistic man w/ diminished capacity. 24-year-old Zachary Sorrentino left home in the 3600 blk. of Jericho Cove in unincorporated Casselberry. LSW jersey with #41 on back, carrying green bag. Doorbell image taken today. If seen pls call 911. pic.twitter.com/45OMNfySvE — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) August 26, 2020

Sorrentino was last seen carrying a green bag.

Anyone with information on Sorrentino is asked to call 911.