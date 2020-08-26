83ºF

Local News

Seminole County deputies search for missing 24-year-old man

He was last seen at his home on Jericho Cove in Casselberry

Tags: Seminole County
Seminole County deputies are searching for a missing 24-year-old man.
Seminole County deputies are searching for a missing 24-year-old man. (WKMG)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County deputies are searching for a missing 24-year-old man.

Deputies said Zachary Sorrentino left his home on the Jericho Cove in Casselberry and was last seen wearing a jersey with the No. 41 on it.

Sorrentino was last seen carrying a green bag.

Anyone with information on Sorrentino is asked to call 911.

