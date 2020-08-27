Osceola man charged with 10 child pornography charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man is behind bars after deputies say he was promoting child pornography.

According to officials, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about 29-year-old Luis Alejandro Ortiz Gonzalez.

Officials obtained a search warrant for Ortiz Gonzalez’s home and found enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant.

Ortiz Gonzalez was arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of child pornography.

“Ortiz Gonzalez did cooperate with the investigation,” deputies said.

Ortiz Gonzalez was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Osceola County Jail.

His bond has been set at $11,000.