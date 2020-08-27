OUC crews head to the gulf coast to assist in Hurricane Laura aftermath

ORLANDO, Fla. – A dozen linemen from the Orlando Utilities Commission are heading to Lafayette, Louisiana to help thousands who lost power on Thursday from Hurricane Laura.

Spencer Barnes is the crew supervisor who also volunteered to help.

"The main thing is to get these people back to some sort of normalcy," Barnes said.

Barnes said he's helped restore power after several hurricanes in Florida and this mission will be the first time for some of his colleagues.

"Our main goal is to be safe first of all and keep your feet dry. There's going to be a lot of water," he said.

Not only will they have to work hard once they get on the ground, but they will also have to stay safe from the virus.

"We take care of our trucks, we clean them, we are wearing our mask we have different things in place and we kind of expect it to be the same way in Lafayette because utilities are doing their part," Barnes said.

Crews are making a stop in Mississippi Thursday night before they arrive in Louisiana on Friday.

It’s not clear when they will be returning home, but OUC spokesperson believes it could take a couple of weeks.