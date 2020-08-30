U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz discusses coronavirus relief bill on ‘The Weekly’

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the Republican National Convention was going on last week, Congress was called back from recess to question the Post Master General on allegations that he was working with President Trump to disrupt the November election.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans are still struggling to make ends meet after the $600 per week federal assistance that was provided in the last coronavirus relief bill expired more than a month ago.

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, (R) District 6, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to discuss why lawmakers haven’t been able to come to an agreement on what the bill should provide.

“I found it disappointing that we were called back by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and she only wanted to discuss this post office issue,” Waltz said. “She didn’t want to deal with unemployment, she didn’t want to deal with liability reform for businesses, didn’t want to deal with state and local issues in terms of their financial needs. We can’t get that other round of PPP for businesses that are still struggling until Speaker Pelosi takes a different path.”

Waltz also reacted to the Republican National Convention, the ongoing protests over social injustice and the reopening of schools.

Watch “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on News 6.