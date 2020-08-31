12-year-old boy fatally shot in Lake County, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot at his home in Lady Lake on Monday and now, investigators are trying to determine what exactly happened, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to the home on Singletary Road at about 9 a.m. and when they arrived they found Jeremyah Wyatt dead.

The boy lived at the home with his father, step mother and three siblings, records show.

Detectives said they don’t suspect that any of the family members shot the boy.

“They have not ruled out the possibility that this was an accident as they did locate other unsecured firearms in the home,” a news release read.

The investigation is ongoing.