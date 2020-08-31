Father drowns infant son in Lake George in apparent murder-suicide, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police identified the two people found dead in Lake George Monday, saying it was a father and son pair.

Detectives said 28-year-old Miguel Leonardo Hernandez was in an ongoing argument with his son’s mother and seemingly drowned their child. Kevin Leonardo-Cisnero was around 8 months old.

Investigators said Hernandez returned to the lake and also drowned. Their bodies were found Thursday.

Orlando police are calling it an apparent murder-suicide. They are not searching for any other subjects in this case.