ORLANDO, Fla. – Lakeland-based grocery chain Publix is doing away with its one-way aisle policy in stores.

The measure was put into place in April as part of Publix’s responsde to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Publix says the policy was aimed at helping shoppers with social distancing.

Officials say stores will continue to have announcements and signs to remind shoppers to maintain an appropriate distance.

Plexiglass barriers at checkout lanes will also remain in place.