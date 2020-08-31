Standoff: Deputies swarm Osceola County subdivision

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies swarmed an Osceola County neighborhood early Monday and are in a standoff with a “barricaded subject,” according to officials.

The standoff is taking place near Viscount Circle in the Lindfields subdivision of Kissimmee.

“This is an isolated incident, please stay out of the area until situation is resolved,” the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Neighbors told News 6 they were awakened by deputies and told to leave their homes.

No other details have been released.

Just heard two loud bangs coming from the house @news6wkmg https://t.co/Um7pHvHXyk — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) August 31, 2020