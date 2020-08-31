Gov. Ron DeSantis holds education roundtable from Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will host an education roundtable Monday in Tallahassee.

His discussion, scheduled for 9 a.m., comes after a Leon County circuit judge determined Florida’s order requiring schools to reopen in August is unconstitutional.

Judge Charles Dodson issued a temporary injunction accusing Gov. DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and other state education officials of ignoring the Florida Constitution by requiring school districts to resume face-to-face instruction this month amid the coronavirus pandemic. School districts risked losing state funding if they didn’t comply with the emergency order, issued by Corcoran on July 6.

Attorneys for Corcoran and DeSantis immediately filed a notice of appealing Dodson’s ruling to the 1st District Court of Appeal. Under law, that notice of appeal automatically placed a stay on Dodson’s ruling --- effectively putting it on hold until the Tallahassee-based appeals court can resolve the case.

Attorneys for the Florida Education Association and the Orange County teachers union, two of the organizations that filed a lawsuit against the governor and state organization leaders, asked Dodson to lift the stay.

Dodson eventually rejected the state’s arguments, writing that they were essentially a rehash of the state’s case presented during a 2 ½-day hearing last week and lifted the stay standing firm in his decision.

Pointing to his temporary injunction, Dodson wrote that “there exists a clear evidentiary basis demonstrating compelling circumstances to warrant vacating the automatic stay provided when state defendants appealed.”

The immediate impact of Dodson lifting the stay, however, was unclear.