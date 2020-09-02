92ºF

Osceola County schools update mask policy for students, staff

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Students and staff in Osceola County schools will have new requirements when entering the classroom.

According to a Facebook post from Osceola County School District, face masks will be required on all campuses across the district, for students and staff.

“We’ve updated our face mask requirements as we continue to learn more about the most effective procedures for keeping everyone healthy,” the post said. “Clear plastic shields are not adequate protection when used alone. A face mask needs to be worn when wearing a face shield.”

In addition to the new safety measures, neck gaiters will need to be double-lined in order to be worn. School officials said single-lined neck gaiters are no longer considered an acceptable face-covering.

“We appreciate your continued support as we work together for a successful school year for all,” school officials concluded.

