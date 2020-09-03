Workers trapped during construction site accident in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were trapped for at least 15 minutes when trusses fell on top of them as they were working at a construction site in Flagler County Wednesday morning.

A witness said they were working to build a home on Londonderry Drive in Palm Coast and as he was alone on the roof, one of the loose trusses started to shift. He grabbed a nail and pulled back in attempt to save it but because of its weight, the truss fell anyway, according to a report from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The workers below tried to flee but two of them, a 57-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, were unable to escape in time.

Body camera video shows that when deputies arrived, other workers on the site were holding up the wooden trusses to try to keep some of the weight off the victims.

Records show the 57-year-old man suffered severe head trauma and was in and out of consciousness plus he had injuries to his leg.

The other man had a quarter-sized lump on his forehead and visible injuries to one of his legs.

Videos show rescuers had to be strategic when it came to getting the men out.

“I’m gonna start cutting them one at a time and moving them,” a first responder said.

They used saws and other tools to eventually free the victims and transport them to an area hospital.