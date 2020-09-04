Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Walt Griffin to step down

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin will retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year, he announced Friday via YouTube.

[WATCH FULL VIDEO STATEMENT FROM Dr. Walt Griffin BELOW]

Griffin, a one-time teacher and Florida Principal of the year in 2003, was appointed as superintendent in 2012, part of his 40 years as an educator.

In the video, Griffin said he wanted to send a personal message.

“I have informed the board that I would like to retire the spring of 2021 in conjunction with my 62nd birthday,” Griffin said. “I was hoping to announce this past spring when I turned 61, but then COVID hit.”

Griffin said he is not seeking to work elsewhere.

“I’m retiring to enjoy my family,” Griffin said.

Griffin and his wife, Lori, have been married over 30 years. They have two married children, one granddaughter and two grandsons.

Last year, Griffin was named CTE Superintendent of the Year by the Florida Association for Career and Technical Education.

In his video message, Griffin noted that Seminole County does not currently have any D or F rated schools and the district had its highest graduation rate in history in 2020.

“Let’s continue to make this, the most unusual of years, the best year,” he said.