Woman convicted in death of young boy in Orlando daycare van appears in court

ORLANDO, Fla. – A hearing was held on Friday for the woman who was sentenced to ten years of probation for the death of 3-year-old Myles Hill.

Hill died in 2017 after he was left in a hot daycare van outside the Little Miracles Academy in Orlando.

According to court documents, Deborah St. Charles violated her probation after she traveled to Polk County in May, two months after her sentencing.

Documents show St. Charles was supposed to ask for permission first from her probation officer though that never happened.

On Friday, lawyers explained St. Charles left to Polk County to visit her 17-year-old son who was left alone without food or water and in fact called the Florida Department of Children and Families as well as the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

And because St. Charles was supposed to have consent from her probation officer in order to travel, a judge issued a warrant for her arrest and ordered no bond.

Charles was booked into the Orange County Jail in June.

On Friday, the state asked the judge to dismiss St. Charles’ violation, which she granted though St. Charles will be back on probation once she’s released from jail.