Detectives find drugs, gun, cash inside Clermont family’s home

CLERMONT, Fla. – Two people are behind bars after authorities in Lake County found drugs and firearms during a drug bust at a Clermont home.
Law enforcement from the Clermont, Eustis, and Leesburg Police Departments worked to serve a search warrant Friday on a suspected drug house.
“The investigation began as the result of numerous citizen complaints that drugs were being dealt at the home,” deputies said.
When authorities arrived at the home, detectives executed the warrant and began searching.
During their search, detectives said they found approximately five ounces of powder cocaine, two ounces of heroin, five ounces of fentanyl, 25 grams of crack cocaine, 281 prescription controlled substances, one pound of marijuana, a loaded firearm and over $100,000 in cash.
Authorities provided the street value of the items found during their search.
- Cocaine (5oz) - $6,000
- Heroin (2oz) - $5,000
- Fentanyl (5oz) - $12,500
- Crack Cocaine (25g) - $1,500
- Opiates (242 pills) - $8,470
- Alprazolam (39 pills) - $200
- Marijuana (1lb) - $2,500
Anthony Kemp, 38, and Candy Richardson, 32, were both arrested and taken to jail.
According to investigators, both Kemp and Richardson are unemployed and have no source of income.
“Detectives seized a 2015 custom Dodge Charger, a 2003 Ford van, a 2015 Dodge Durango, and a 2014 custom Ford F-350, as well as the large amount of cash that was located,” detectives said.
The Department of Children and Families was brought in to take care of the children living in the home with dangerous drugs including Fentanyl.
Both adults are facing a list of charges, most of which are the same.
According to officials, Kemp is charged with:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of marijuana over 20 grams
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Trafficking in Oxycodone
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- Trafficking in Heroin
- Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Possession of Alprazolam without a prescription
- Possession of Suboxone without a prescription
- Possession of Oxycodone Hydrochloride without a prescription
Richardson is charged with:
- Possession of marijuana over 20 grams
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Trafficking in Oxycodone
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- Trafficking in Heroin
- Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Possession of Alprazolam without a prescription
- Possession of Suboxone without a prescription
- Possession of Oxycodone Hydrochloride without a prescription
Kemp is being held on no bond. Richardson’s bond has been set at $436,000.