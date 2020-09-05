Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Volusia County, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said a vehicle was heading north on State Road A1A and a pedestrian was walking west on the east shoulder of the roadway.

The pedestrian attempted to cross State Road A1A. Officials said the front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, officials said.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.