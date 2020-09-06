1 killed following shooting at Polk County apartment complex, deputies say

A 19-year-old man was killed following a shooting in Polk County, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took into custody Brian Medeiros after an incident that happened at the Landing at Four Corners apartment complex, deputies said.

Speaking at a press conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the victim “dropped acid,” according to the victim’s friends, at a Best Western nearby and left the hotel at 4 a.m. before ending up at the apartment complex around 6 a.m.

The victim, who was unarmed, eventually grabbed the shoulder of Medeiros, a resident at the apartment, who was walking his dog, Judd said.

Medeiros then fled to his third-floor apartment to tell his roommate, Judd said.

Medeiros then grabbed a gun from his car, and after confronting the victim on a stairwell, shot the victim multiple times, Judd said.

The victim then stumbled upon the stairwell died, according to Judd.

Even though it was clear the victim was “out of his mind,” Judd said Medeiros was arrested because he used too much force and it wasn’t a “stand your ground” situation because Medeiros didn’t go back to his apartment.