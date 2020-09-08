1 critically wounded after 2 shot near Carver Park in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Two people were shot Monday night in Ocala, police said.

The double shooting was reported at 8:32 p.m. near SW 12th Avenue near Carver Park.

Ocala police said the male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A female victim, who was taken to a hospital by a family member, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition, according to police.

The victims’ ages have not been released.

Authorities said there are currently no suspects in the case.

An investigation is ongoing.