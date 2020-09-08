4 adults, 2 kids rescued from Disappearing Island in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Six people, including two children, were rescued from Disappearing Island in New Smyrna Beach on Monday, according to a news release from the United States Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Jacksonville Sector officials said the rescue took place around 7 p.m. on Monday, after the operator of a boat reported that he was aground and had left his family on the island.

The man’s wife, who was on Disappearing Island, contacted Station Ponce De Leon Inlet watchstanders saying it was getting dark, the children were possibly dehydrated and that the family could use assistance, according to the news release.

A Coast Guard boat crew boat crew rescued the four adults and two children from Disappearing Island and safely transferred them to Swoop Site boat ramp, where they were reunited with their other family members, the release said.

No one required medical attention, according to Coast Guard officials.