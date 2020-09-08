91ºF

Homicide investigation underway in Summerfield

Victim found dead near SE 36th Avenue, SE 147th Lane, deputies say

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – A homicide investigation is underway in Summerfield, according to the Mairon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies confirmed on Tuesday that someone was found dead in the area of Southeast 36th Avenue and Southeast 147th Lane.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Details about what led up to the death or why it’s being investigated as a homicide have not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

